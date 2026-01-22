© 2026 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Superkilonova

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Illustrated by Robert Murdaugh

A unique blend of stellar explosions may signal a first of it's kind.

The death of a massive star can trigger a rare supernova, leaving behind a neutron star. When two neutron stars collide, they produce an even rarer kilonova explosion. Recently, Dr. Kasliwal and team at Caltech have discovered a possible superkilonova, a supernova then kilonova explosion from the same star.

Join us this week as Mike explores the mystery of a superkilonova.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
