Astro Brief: Superkilonova

The death of a massive star can trigger a rare supernova, leaving behind a neutron star. When two neutron stars collide, they produce an even rarer kilonova explosion. Recently, Dr. Kasliwal and team at Caltech have discovered a possible superkilonova, a supernova then kilonova explosion from the same star.

Join us this week as Mike explores the mystery of a superkilonova.

