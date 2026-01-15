Astro Brief: 2026 Celestial Forecast

Over the course of this year, some incredible sights are forecast — Solar activity, lunar phenomena, planetary alignments, and the possibility of naked-eye-visible comets await and more as we watch the skies in 2026.

Join us this week as Mike previews some of the amazing events coming up in 2026 that you don't want to miss.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

