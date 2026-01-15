© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: 2026 Celestial Forecast

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 15, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Illustration by Robert Murdaugh

What astronomical events await us in 2026?

Over the course of this year, some incredible sights are forecast — Solar activity, lunar phenomena, planetary alignments, and the possibility of naked-eye-visible comets await and more as we watch the skies in 2026.

Join us this week as Mike previews some of the amazing events coming up in 2026 that you don't want to miss.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed