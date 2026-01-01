Earth wasn't always a stable environment for life and that was partially contributed to by the higher activity of our early Sun. By observing the space weather of younger stars that are similar to the Sun, astronomers are able to piece together another part of the history of our early solar system

Join us this week as Mike explores how young stars behave and what that means for the early solar system.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.