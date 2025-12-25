Astro Brief: Lost Sibling Stars

In a new study posted in the Astrophysical Journal by Drs. Andrew W. Boyle, Luke G. Bouma, and Andrew W. Mann of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, remote stars have been linked to their birthplaces by using a combination of GAIA motion data and rotation data from TESS. The team's work uncovered a much larger Greater Pleiades Complex by connecting more stars to its distribution, suggesting an original giant molecular cloud. The study will give future astronomers new methodology for tracing stellar genealogies, giving a clearer picture of the history of our universe.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the birth of stars and how some stars migrate away from their original clusters.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

