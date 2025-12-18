Astro Brief: The Space Between

Space is huge. Visible matter in our universe only accounts for about 5% of the total mass-energy; the rest is made up of dark matter — about 27% - and dark energy — about 68%. However, over 90% of the universe's volume consists of low-density voids. Astronomers continue to discover rogue planets and hyper-velocity stars between galaxies, begging the question: What's out there in the space between?

Join us this week as Mike answers what happens in the space between stars and galaxies.

