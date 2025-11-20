© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Extraterrestrial Habitats

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
SpaceX

How would we live on the Moon or Mars?

Space programs around the world are heating up in the discussion for short-term human habitats to survive on alien surfaces. Scientists and engineers must overcome challenges of materials, extreme weather, and radiation among many others to construct bases for long-term research missions.

Join us this week as Mike explores the terrifyingly interesting habitats in space.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
