Astro Brief: Extraterrestrial Habitats

Space programs around the world are heating up in the discussion for short-term human habitats to survive on alien surfaces. Scientists and engineers must overcome challenges of materials, extreme weather, and radiation among many others to construct bases for long-term research missions.

Join us this week as Mike explores the terrifyingly interesting habitats in space.

If you have questions you would like answered on Astro Brief, email them to Dr. Mike Reed at mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

