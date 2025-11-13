© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Quasi‑Moon

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST
NASA/JPL

Asteroids, 2025 PN7 and 2016 HO3, may have come from our Moon.

A quasi‑moon is an asteroid that orbits the Sun but its orbit closely matches our own. The recently discovered 2025 PN7 and older 2016 HO3 orbit near our own moon and have recently caught the attention of astronomers for their out-of-the-ordinary composition. China plans to investigate the nearby quasi-moon 2016 HO3 on the current Tianwen-2 mission to discover its origins.

Join us this week as Mike explores the recent interest in these unusual asteroids and what they could reveal about planetary impacts.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed