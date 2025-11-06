Lunar Space Race

In a renewed international interest, the next space race has begun to put the first person on the Moon since 1972. NASA and China are heating up efforts to improve transportation and construction. Lunar landers and bases are just a couple of the focuses for future manned Moon missions in this competitive dash to our nearest neighbor.

Join us this week as Mike explores today's international race for space technology and innovations.

