Astro Brief: Comet Lemmon

Beginning tonight, a once-in-a-millenium comet will be in our skies, orbiting past the sun over the next couple of weeks. The comet will pass closest to Earth on October 21st where it will be joined by the Orionid Meteor Shower, peaking just one day prior on the 20th. With a dark night ahead, avoid city lights and watch this month's spectacles without a telescope.

Join us this week as Mike forecasts the upcoming Comet Lemmon.

