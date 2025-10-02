© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: White Dwarf Stars

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 2, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Illustration by Robert Murdaugh

What can we learn from cosmic embers?

Dr. Steve Kawaler, Professor of Astronomy at Iowa State University, explores the mysteries of white dwarf stars — the remnants of stars at the ends of their lives. These hot, dense, stellar ashes have amazing properties that astronomers continue to discover as tools, technology, and data improve.

Join us this week and Mike explores these cosmic leftovers with Dr. Steve Kawaler.

For astronomy-based questions and episode requests, email mikereed@missouristate.edu.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

