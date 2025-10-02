Astro Brief: White Dwarf Stars

Dr. Steve Kawaler, Professor of Astronomy at Iowa State University, explores the mysteries of white dwarf stars — the remnants of stars at the ends of their lives. These hot, dense, stellar ashes have amazing properties that astronomers continue to discover as tools, technology, and data improve.

Join us this week and Mike explores these cosmic leftovers with Dr. Steve Kawaler.

