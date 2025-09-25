Astro Brief: Bennu Update

In 2023, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft returned with a capsule containing a sample of Bennu, an ancient asteroid formed the outer part of our solar system. The asteroid has since been analyzed by lab astronomers for its organic chemistry and is now being investigated for its journey. Dr. Jessica Barnes and collaborators at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory recently published their findings in Nature Geoscience, sharing insight into the early stages of our universe.

Join us this week as Mike answers why some work can't be done with telescopes and how new discoveries on Bennu are shaping our view of the early solar system.

