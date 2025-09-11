Finding Atmosphere

Rocky Worlds is a collaborative effort between the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope. The program seeks to find evidence of atmospheres on rocky planets similar to Earth, around small red dwarf stars. Roughly 51 light years away, JWST's first target orbits Gliese 3929.

Join us this week as Mike dives into the work being done by JWST and Rocky Worlds on rocky exoplanet atmospheres.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

