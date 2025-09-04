Astro Brief: Alpha Centauri's Giant Planet

Alpha Centauri is our nearest neighboring star system at just over four light years away and is made up of three stars. Stars A and B orbit each other while the closest and smallest star C orbits both of those stars. In a recent article in The Astrophysical Journal, Dr. Charles Beichman and collaborators used JWST's coronagraph to investigate Alpha Centauri A for exoplanets.

Join us this week as Mike explores these amazing findings and what they could mean.

