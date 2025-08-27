Astro Brief: Lava Exoplanets

Some planets orbit so close to their stars that even silicate rock—the material that makes up over 90% of Earth's crust—can melt. These planets become molten as they tidally lock to their stars like exoplanets Kepler 10b, discovered in 2011, or Kepler 78b, discovered in 2013. Recently, a study published in Nature Astronomy models what their opposing hot and cool sides might be like as well as ways the core could work.

Join us this week as Mike breaks down some of most extreme Earth-like planets in the galaxy.

