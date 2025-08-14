Astro Brief: Space Invader

A newly discovered comet, Comet 31/Atlas, has entered our solar system and will pass between the orbits of Earth and Mars. While extra solar objects are not unheard of, they are rare to see. This marks only the third time one has been observed making the journey through our solar system.

Join us this week as Mike reviews the path of our newest visitor.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

