Astro Brief: Betelgeuse's Companion

Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars visible, was recently observed using one of the largest optical telescopes in the world in hopes of finding a second star orbiting it. Due to Betelgeuse's massive size and young age, it is a ticking time bomb estimated to explode in a supernova in the relative future.

