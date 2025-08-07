© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Betelgeuse's Companion

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Data: NASA/JPL/NOIRLab. Visualization: NOIRLab.

One of the oldest observed stars may actually be a binary system.

Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars visible, was recently observed using one of the largest optical telescopes in the world in hopes of finding a second star orbiting it. Due to Betelgeuse's massive size and young age, it is a ticking time bomb estimated to explode in a supernova in the relative future.

Join us this week as Mike explores new discoveries about one of our most prominent stars.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
