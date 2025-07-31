Astro Brief: Bullet Galaxy Cluster

Dark matter is an elusive, yet measurable phenomenon that permeates throughout most of the universe. Due to the unique nature of the Bullet Galaxy Cluster, Dr. Cha and collaborators investigated to look for dark matter signatures.

Join us this week as Mike dives into dark matter detection.

