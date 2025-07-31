© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Bullet Galaxy Cluster

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, CXC
Collided galaxy clusters give new insights into dark matter.

Dark matter is an elusive, yet measurable phenomenon that permeates throughout most of the universe. Due to the unique nature of the Bullet Galaxy Cluster, Dr. Cha and collaborators investigated to look for dark matter signatures.

Join us this week as Mike dives into dark matter detection.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
