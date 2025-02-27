Astro Brief: Bennu Revisited

In 2016, NASA launched the spacecraft OSIRIS-REx towards the near-earth asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft managed to make contact in 2020, collecting samples which returned in 2023. Those samples have now been analyzed and the discoveries are amazing.

Join us this week as Mike reviews Bennu's extraordinary findings.

