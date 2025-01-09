© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Dyson Spheres

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:45 AM CST
Illustration by Robert Murdaugh

Could we find intelligent life?

Researchers are searching for alien life in a variety of ways. While we regularly search for organic materials that make up life as we know it, scientists also consider the possibility of already established alien civilizations. Advanced civilizations could have signs of their technology, including super structures surrounding stars to handle their energy needs.

Join us this week as Mike investigates theoretical advanced alien technology and how we might detect it.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
