Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Sub-Neptunes with Dr. Tansu Daylan

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 14, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA/JPL

What makes an exoplanet a sub-neptune?

Dr. Tansu Daylan joins us this week from Washington University in St. Louis, MO to share his research and experience in the study of exoplanets.

Join us this week as Mike and Dr. Daylan discuss sub-neptunes.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
