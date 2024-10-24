© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Solar System Formation with Cory Padgett

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

Missouri State University alumni Cory Padgett returns to speak about his work in astronomy.

Cory Padgett has a bachelor's degree in physics from MSU and is currently pursuing a doctorate at Clemson University. His work looks at the relationship between forming planets and their solar system's forming disk.

Join us this week as Mike and Cory discuss solar system planet formation and monitoring.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
