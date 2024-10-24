Astro Brief: Solar System Formation with Cory Padgett

Cory Padgett has a bachelor's degree in physics from MSU and is currently pursuing a doctorate at Clemson University. His work looks at the relationship between forming planets and their solar system's forming disk.

Join us this week as Mike and Cory discuss solar system planet formation and monitoring.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.