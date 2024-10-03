© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Testing for Life on Mars

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 3, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
ESA/DLR/FU-Berlin

Reviewing the long history of Mars' debate on life.

Since the 1800's, many scientists have been interested in life on Mars while others remain skeptical.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the complicated history of research into Mars' potential for life.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
