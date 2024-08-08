Astro Brief: Perseid Meteor Shower 2024

The Perseid meteor shower is coming to Ozark skies this month, peaking the morning of August 12th. This is one of the best meteor showers of the year and besides the nice warm nights, the Moon will be fairly dark, making it easier to see the beautiful streaks of light in the sky.

Join us this week as Mike discusses meteors, meteor showers, the Perseid meteor shower origin and how best to view it.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.