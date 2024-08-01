© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 1, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-Caltech/University Of Western Ontario/Stony Brook University

Nearby failed star binary system observed by the James Webb Space Telescope

Brown Dwarfs fall between a gas giant and star, sometimes called failed stars. Similar to Jupiter's Great Red Spot, these planets can have massive storms.

Join us this week as Mike investigates.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
