KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Solar System Formation

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-Caltech

How do solar systems form?

Many of the solar systems that we observe don't tend to look like ours, but why?

Join us this week as Mike discusses the science behind solar system formation.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
