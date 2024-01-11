Astro Brief: Nearby Galaxies

In a recent paper written by Dr. Hu Zou, Chinese astronomers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing investigated over 1600 galaxies observed by DESI -- The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument at the Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona. The astronomers are searching for low-metallicity galaxies formed by gasses from the Big Bang.

Join us this week as Mike discusses these discoveries and their potential to aid in understanding the very first galaxies.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

