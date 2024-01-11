© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Nearby Galaxies

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 11, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Marilyn Chung/Lawrence Berkeley National Lab/KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

Metal-poor dwarf galaxies resemble the first in universe.

In a recent paper written by Dr. Hu Zou, Chinese astronomers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing investigated over 1600 galaxies observed by DESI -- The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument at the Kitt Peak Observatory in Arizona. The astronomers are searching for low-metallicity galaxies formed by gasses from the Big Bang.

Join us this week as Mike discusses these discoveries and their potential to aid in understanding the very first galaxies.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
