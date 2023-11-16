Slow-Spinning Neutron Stars

Neutron stars are a soup of neutrons; city-sized remnants of supernovae. These ultra-compact stars have immense gravities creating escape velocities over half the speed of light.

Neutron stars rotate at incredible speeds of mere seconds - the fastest spins at a stunning 716 times per second. Recently, Dr. Natasha Hurley Walker discovered two very unusual Neutron stars with rotational periods as slow as twenty-two minutes.

Joins us this week as Mike explains why neutron stars spin so fast and the significance of one spinning slowly.

