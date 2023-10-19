© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: JuMBO Planets

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/ESA/CSA

JWST Discovers Jupiter Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope made an interesting discovery of massive binary planets without solar systems. These planets likely formed contrary to current formation theories, directly from the nebular.

 Join us this week as Mike describes JuMBO planets as they defy our thoughts on formation.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
