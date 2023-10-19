Astro Brief: JuMBO Planets

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope made an interesting discovery of massive binary planets without solar systems. These planets likely formed contrary to current formation theories, directly from the nebular.

Join us this week as Mike describes JuMBO planets as they defy our thoughts on formation.

