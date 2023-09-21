Astro Brief: Star Stuff

Carl Sagan famously said, "We are made of star stuff". He of course is referring to the fusion that takes place within stars, forming the heavier elements that comprise life on Earth.

Join us this week as Mike explores the meaning behind Carl Sagan's quote.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests.