© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Trappist-1c

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-Caltech

The James Webb Space Telescope observes a distant Venus-like exoplanet with some unique features.

Join Mike as he explores Trappist-1c, a Venus-like super Earth orbiting a distant red dwarf.

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed