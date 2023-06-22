© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: Super Earths

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Our solar system may not be so common.

Super Earths and mini Neptunes are the most commonly detected planets in the universe. Join us this week as Mike discusses these unfamiliar exoplanets that only exist outside our solar system.

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
