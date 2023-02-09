Astro Brief: Interstellar Traveler
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a once-in-a-lifetime comet, named C/2022 E3, will be pass from 7:00PM to 12:00AM.
This week, Mike discusses how to view the comet and shares facts about it.
Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.