© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Astro Brief Show Logo.png
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Interstellar Traveler

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST
Interstellar_Traveller.jpg

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a once-in-a-lifetime comet, named C/2022 E3, will be pass from 7:00PM to 12:00AM.

This week, Mike discusses how to view the comet and shares facts about it.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed