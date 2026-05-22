Arts News May 22, 2026
We conclude the audio drama “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee” from Ozark Anthology, Plotline Film hosts annual student film showcase at Fox Theatre, we honor the passing of Marideth Sisco and we look back at the Springfield Symphony’s performance of “Cinderella” with Kyle Wiley Pickett.
May 22 - Stevie Newman Band at Pappy's Place
May 22 - Art for Anyone at Doling Park
May 23 - Easy Grass Festival at Spring Creek Estates
May 23 - Papa Green Shoes at Moontown Sound
May 23 - Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Prime Time
May 24 (and every Sunday) - C-Street Jamboree open mic/jam at Lindbergs
May 27 - Free Wednesday Concerts at Noon at Founders Park downtown Springfield