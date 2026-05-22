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Arts News

Arts News May 22, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ozark Anthology

We conclude the audio drama “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee” from Ozark Anthology, Plotline Film hosts annual student film showcase at Fox Theatre, we honor the passing of Marideth Sisco and we look back at the Springfield Symphony’s performance of “Cinderella” with Kyle Wiley Pickett.

May 22 - Stevie Newman Band at Pappy's Place

May 22 - Art for Anyone at Doling Park

May 23 - Easy Grass Festival at Spring Creek Estates

May 23 - Papa Green Shoes at Moontown Sound

May 23 - Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Prime Time

May 24 (and every Sunday) - C-Street Jamboree open mic/jam at Lindbergs

May 27 - Free Wednesday Concerts at Noon at Founders Park downtown Springfield

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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