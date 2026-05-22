Arts News May 22, 2026

May 22 - Stevie Newman Band at Pappy's Place

May 22 - Art for Anyone at Doling Park

May 23 - Easy Grass Festival at Spring Creek Estates

May 23 - Papa Green Shoes at Moontown Sound

May 23 - Sapphic Saturday Night - A Burlesk & Cabaret Show at Prime Time

May 24 (and every Sunday) - C-Street Jamboree open mic/jam at Lindbergs

May 27 - Free Wednesday Concerts at Noon at Founders Park downtown Springfield

