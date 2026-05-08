Arts News May 8, 2026

May 8th - Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra at the Gillioz

May 8th - Poets' Corner Open Mic at The Third Place

May 8 & 9 - William Montgomery at the Springfield Comedy Club

May 9 - Queen City Rock Camp Presents FemmeFest at Moontown Sound

May 9 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum

May 9 & 10 - Moon City Street Fair at Historic Lafayette Park

May 10 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

