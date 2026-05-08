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Arts News

Arts News May 8, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
CSCC

Ozarks Lyric Opera teams up with a local author and musician to create “Dream Big,” a story about Ella Kate Ewing, aka “The Missouri Giantess,” Live From Downtown returns for its second season, Episode 6 of “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee,” Central Springfield Community Choir’s upcoming pops concert, Western swing music at The Shrine, and Soundcheck with Little Jones.

May 8th - Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra at the Gillioz

May 8th - Poets' Corner Open Mic at The Third Place  

May 8 & 9 - William Montgomery at the Springfield Comedy Club

May 9 - Queen City Rock Camp Presents FemmeFest at Moontown Sound

May 9 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum

May 9 & 10 - Moon City Street Fair at Historic Lafayette Park  

May 10 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle