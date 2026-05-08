Arts News May 8, 2026
Ozarks Lyric Opera teams up with a local author and musician to create “Dream Big,” a story about Ella Kate Ewing, aka “The Missouri Giantess,” Live From Downtown returns for its second season, Episode 6 of “The Life and Times of Curtis Lee,” Central Springfield Community Choir’s upcoming pops concert, Western swing music at The Shrine, and Soundcheck with Little Jones.
May 8th - Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra at the Gillioz
May 8th - Poets' Corner Open Mic at The Third Place
May 8 & 9 - William Montgomery at the Springfield Comedy Club
May 9 - Queen City Rock Camp Presents FemmeFest at Moontown Sound
May 9 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum
May 9 & 10 - Moon City Street Fair at Historic Lafayette Park