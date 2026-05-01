Arts News May 1, 2026
A new downtown sculpture honors Route 66, Artsfest celebrates 45 years, an award-winning feature film made in Springfield debuts at the Moxie, and a traveling art exhibition comes through town.
May 1 - Friday Art Walk at various venues in downtown Springfield
May 1 - Becky Robinson: The Beasts in Me Tour at The Gillioz
May 1 - Reelin' The Years: A Tribute to Steely Dan featuring Tim Broadbent at Tie & Time Beer Co.
May 2 - Route 69 - Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66! at Prime Time downtown Springfield
May 2 & 3- ArtsFest on Walnut Street
May 4 - Music Monday of The Ozarks with special guest Willie Richardson at Springfield Elks Lodge #409
May 5 - Collage Appliqué Bird with Deborah Garner at Wild Arts Learning