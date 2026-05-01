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Arts News

Arts News May 1, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Springfield Regional Arts Council

A new downtown sculpture honors Route 66, Artsfest celebrates 45 years, an award-winning feature film made in Springfield debuts at the Moxie, and a traveling art exhibition comes through town.

May 1 - Friday Art Walk at various venues in downtown Springfield

May 1 - Becky Robinson: The Beasts in Me Tour at The Gillioz

May 1 - Reelin' The Years: A Tribute to Steely Dan featuring Tim Broadbent at Tie & Time Beer Co.

May 2 - Route 69 - Burlesk & Cabaret Show Celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66! at Prime Time downtown Springfield

May 2 & 3- ArtsFest on Walnut Street

May 4 - Music Monday of The Ozarks with special guest Willie Richardson at Springfield Elks Lodge #409

May 5 - Collage Appliqué Bird with Deborah Garner at Wild Arts Learning  

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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