Arts News April 10,

April 10 - “Art Talks at the Charlie” at the Charlie Norr Community Center

April 11 - Greg Warren: The Impulse Buy Tour at the Gillioz

April 11 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum

April 12 - Queen City Chorale: "The Place She Makes" at Christ Episcopal Church

April 12 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

April 12 - C-Street Jamboree (open jam) Lindberg’s

April 16 - Leap of Faith: Free movie screening at The Moxie Cinema

