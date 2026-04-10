Arts News April 10,
Pledge drive kickoff, Episode 3 of Ozarks Anthology's radio drama, PBS Kids Writers Club, Conservatory of the Ozarks concert, local poetry, Soundcheck with The Shandies, On the Lawn at the Art Museum and more.
April 10 - “Art Talks at the Charlie” at the Charlie Norr Community Center
April 11 - Greg Warren: The Impulse Buy Tour at the Gillioz
April 11 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum
April 12 - Queen City Chorale: "The Place She Makes" at Christ Episcopal Church
April 12 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
April 12 - C-Street Jamboree (open jam) Lindberg’s
April 16 - Leap of Faith: Free movie screening at The Moxie Cinema