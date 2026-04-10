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Arts News

Arts News April 10,

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Pledge drive kickoff, Episode 3 of Ozarks Anthology's radio drama, PBS Kids Writers Club, Conservatory of the Ozarks concert, local poetry, Soundcheck with The Shandies, On the Lawn at the Art Museum and more.

April 10 - “Art Talks at the Charlie” at the Charlie Norr Community Center

April 11 - Greg Warren: The Impulse Buy Tour at the Gillioz

April 11 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum  

April 12 - Queen City Chorale: "The Place She Makes" at Christ Episcopal Church 

April 12 - Little Jones at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

April 12 - C-Street Jamboree (open jam) Lindberg’s 

April 16 - Leap of Faith: Free movie screening at The Moxie Cinema

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle