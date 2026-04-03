Arts News April 3, 2026

April 3 - First Friday Art Walk at various venues in downtown Springfield

April 4 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s "Eroica Symphony"

April 4 - American Indian Center of Springfield's Spring Powwow at St. Robert Community Center

April 4 - Gimme Gimme Gimme...Burlesk at Bizarre Bar in downtown Springfield

April 4 - Gillioz Jazz Festival – Headline Concert: MOJO with special guest Aubrey Logan

April 6 - Music Monday of The Ozarks with Vic Vaughn at Springfield Elks Lodge #409

April 9 - Justin Larkin Trio at Moontown Sound

