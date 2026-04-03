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Arts News

Arts News April 3, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published April 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Springfield Art Museum

April 3 -  First Friday Art Walk at various venues in downtown Springfield

April 4 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s "Eroica Symphony"

April 4 - American Indian Center of Springfield's Spring Powwow at St. Robert Community Center

April 4 - Gimme Gimme Gimme...Burlesk at Bizarre Bar in downtown Springfield

April 4 - Gillioz Jazz Festival – Headline Concert: MOJO with special guest Aubrey Logan

April 6 - Music Monday of The Ozarks with Vic Vaughn at Springfield Elks Lodge #409

April 9 - Justin Larkin Trio at Moontown Sound 

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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