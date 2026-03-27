Arts News March 27, 2026

Through March 29 - 15th Annual Queen City Shout! at various venues in Springfield

March 27 - My Politic at The Rock House in Reeds Spring

March 27 & 28 - "We Won't Pay!" at the Drury Wilhoit Theatre

March 27 & 28 - AJ Wilkerson at the Springfield Comedy Club

March 28 - Free Boys Dance Workshop at The Creamery

March 30 - A Community Sing Along, Songs of Resistance at The Shoe Tree Listening Room

April 1 - Movie Matinee: Monty Python and the Holy Grail at The Gillioz

