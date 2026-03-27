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Arts News

Arts News March 27, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ozark Anthology

A new album from local bluegrass band Drifter’s Mile, City Council approves reallocation of funds to the Springfield Regional Arts Council, Ozark Anthology presents an audio theatre piece, Songs of Resistance at the Shoe Tree Listening Room, and more.

Through March 29 - 15th Annual Queen City Shout! at various venues in Springfield  

March 27 - My Politic at The Rock House in Reeds Spring

March 27 & 28 - "We Won't Pay!" at the Drury Wilhoit Theatre 

March 27 & 28 - AJ Wilkerson at the Springfield Comedy Club

March 28 - Free Boys Dance Workshop at The Creamery 

March 30 - A Community Sing Along, Songs of Resistance at The Shoe Tree Listening Room  

April 1 - Movie Matinee: Monty Python and the Holy Grail at The Gillioz

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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