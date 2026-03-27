Arts News March 27, 2026
A new album from local bluegrass band Drifter’s Mile, City Council approves reallocation of funds to the Springfield Regional Arts Council, Ozark Anthology presents an audio theatre piece, Songs of Resistance at the Shoe Tree Listening Room, and more.
Through March 29 - 15th Annual Queen City Shout! at various venues in Springfield
March 27 - My Politic at The Rock House in Reeds Spring
March 27 & 28 - "We Won't Pay!" at the Drury Wilhoit Theatre
March 27 & 28 - AJ Wilkerson at the Springfield Comedy Club
March 28 - Free Boys Dance Workshop at The Creamery
March 30 - A Community Sing Along, Songs of Resistance at The Shoe Tree Listening Room
April 1 - Movie Matinee: Monty Python and the Holy Grail at The Gillioz