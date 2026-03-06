© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News March 6, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Ozarks Film Foundry

Film and television in our region continues to grow thanks to the Ozarks Film Foundry and the SWMO Film Office. High Tide Theatrical opens “The Laramie Project,” the Springfield Youth Symphony performs a piece by Shostakovich, a local author discusses his new book about life in show business, and we hear new music from David Hinson.

March 6 - March 21 - High Tide Theatrical presents The Laramie Project

March 6 - March 28 - The Art of Trees at The Southern Missouri Arts Connection gallery

March 6 - First Friday Art Walk at various locations in downtown Springfield

March 7 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Broadway Giants 

March 7 - Dallas Jones presents: Don’t Think Twice, a tribute to Bob Dylan at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

March 7 & 8 - Altered Forms Workshop at Art Zone

March 11 - Arthur Duncan Trio at Moontown Sound

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea