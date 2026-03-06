Arts News March 6, 2026
Film and television in our region continues to grow thanks to the Ozarks Film Foundry and the SWMO Film Office. High Tide Theatrical opens “The Laramie Project,” the Springfield Youth Symphony performs a piece by Shostakovich, a local author discusses his new book about life in show business, and we hear new music from David Hinson.
March 6 - March 21 - High Tide Theatrical presents The Laramie Project
March 6 - March 28 - The Art of Trees at The Southern Missouri Arts Connection gallery
March 6 - First Friday Art Walk at various locations in downtown Springfield
March 7 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Broadway Giants
March 7 - Dallas Jones presents: Don’t Think Twice, a tribute to Bob Dylan at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
March 7 & 8 - Altered Forms Workshop at Art Zone