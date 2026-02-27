Arts News February 27, 2026
Broadway tours’ economic impact on the Ozarks, Laura French puts a jazzy twist on a classic cinematic song, we explore local country music jams, and the Springfield Art Museum’s annual All-School Exhibition continues despite building renovations.
February 27 - The Spooklights and Drifter's Mile at Moontown Sound
February 27 - Robot The Fancy Animal at Wire Road Brewery
February 27 - April 5 - Springfield Art Museum's Annual All School Exhibition at Brick City Gallery
February 28 - Artsy Alley at Farmers Park
February 28 - Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents their Big Beautiful Burlesk Benefit Show
March 2 - Beginning to Intermediate West African Drumming at Unity Springfield