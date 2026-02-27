© 2026 KSMU Radio
Arts News February 27, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:18 PM CST
Laura French

Broadway tours’ economic impact on the Ozarks, Laura French puts a jazzy twist on a classic cinematic song, we explore local country music jams, and the Springfield Art Museum’s annual All-School Exhibition continues despite building renovations.

February 27 - The Spooklights and Drifter's Mile at Moontown Sound

February 27 - Robot The Fancy Animal at Wire Road Brewery

February 27 - April 5 - Springfield Art Museum's Annual All School Exhibition at Brick City Gallery

February 28 - Artsy Alley at Farmers Park

February 28 - Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents their Big Beautiful Burlesk Benefit Show 

March 2 - Beginning to Intermediate West African Drumming at Unity Springfield

March 2 - Waiting for Guffman at Moxie Cinema

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
