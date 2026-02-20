© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News February 20, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Messiah PRoject

Tom Parker talks painting, teaching, banjo and having a drink with Van Morrison. The founder of Wild Arts Learning shares her journey into earth-based arts. The Messiah Project is heading to Greece and is in search of singers. And Gov. Kehoe recommends $3.7 million in arts budget cuts.

February 20 - Mr. Charlie: Music of the Grateful Dead at Moontown Sound   

February 20 - 28 - A Brush with the Truth by Thomas Parker at Obelisk Gallery 

February 21 - Sertoma Chili Cook-Off 

February 22 - Nate Bargatze at Great Southern Bank Arena 

February 23 - Light Reactive Art Children's Workshop

February 24 - The Refinery Open Mic | Special Edition at Moxy Springfield

February 25 - The Second City at Aetos Center 

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea