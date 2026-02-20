Arts News February 20, 2026
Tom Parker talks painting, teaching, banjo and having a drink with Van Morrison. The founder of Wild Arts Learning shares her journey into earth-based arts. The Messiah Project is heading to Greece and is in search of singers. And Gov. Kehoe recommends $3.7 million in arts budget cuts.
February 20 - Mr. Charlie: Music of the Grateful Dead at Moontown Sound
February 20 - 28 - A Brush with the Truth by Thomas Parker at Obelisk Gallery
February 21 - Sertoma Chili Cook-Off
February 22 - Nate Bargatze at Great Southern Bank Arena
February 23 - Light Reactive Art Children's Workshop
February 24 - The Refinery Open Mic | Special Edition at Moxy Springfield