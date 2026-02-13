Arts News February 13, 2026
The Springfield Youth Symphony String Quartet becomes the first ensemble to perform inside the Arts News studio as the group prepares for its upcoming trip to New York City and Carnegie Hall. We also talk with DOTS, Devising Original Theatre Springfield, about its Fringe Festival, the March 1 submission deadline, and the organization’s growth. The Aetos Center brings Rock and bluegrass to Nixa. Plus, a Sound Check segment with Jess Balisle and Joe Dillstrom.
February 13 - Maximum Weekend with special guests Big Alive & Navi
February 13 & 15 - Ozarks Lyric Opera Master Class
February 14 - Soy Candle Making at the Wild Arts Learning Center
February 14 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents The Painter
February 15 - The Slocan Ramblers at Aetos Event Center
February 17 - Blob Mirror Craft Time at the Sparta Community Branch Library
February 17 - Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour at the Gillioz