Arts News February 13, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Aetos

The Springfield Youth Symphony String Quartet becomes the first ensemble to perform inside the Arts News studio as the group prepares for its upcoming trip to New York City and Carnegie Hall. We also talk with DOTS, Devising Original Theatre Springfield, about its Fringe Festival, the March 1 submission deadline, and the organization’s growth. The Aetos Center brings Rock and bluegrass to Nixa. Plus, a Sound Check segment with Jess Balisle and Joe Dillstrom.

February 13 - Maximum Weekend with special guests Big Alive & Navi

February 13 & 15 - Ozarks Lyric Opera Master Class 

February 14 - Soy Candle Making at the Wild Arts Learning Center

February 14 - Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents The Painter

February 15 - The Slocan Ramblers at Aetos Event Center

February 17 - Blob Mirror Craft Time at the Sparta Community Branch Library

February 17 - Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour at the Gillioz 

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
