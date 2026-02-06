© 2026 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Arts News February 6, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM CST
SMAC

New York Times bestselling author Cullen Bunn discusses his new novel, the NPR Tiny Desk Contest deadline draws near, ArtCon comes to Neosho, SMAC hosts a solo photography exhibition, and we hear music from Mabel Laine and Roxie & the Moon King.

February 6 - Friday Art Walk 

February 7 - 4th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash

February 7 - Moth Market: Eat Your Heart Out

February 7 - 49 Winchester: Spring Tour 2026 with Cole Chaney

February 8 - The Firebird Children's Workshop 

February 9 - Artists Anonymous

February 9 & 10 - Seussical The Musical Auditions 

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
