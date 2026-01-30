Arts News January 30, 2026
We chat with the founder of Glenstone Records and one of the artists on their roster, Springfield Little Theatre’s production of Come From Away, a new Sculpture Walk Springfield installation at the Library Center, Dog Man: The Musical in Nixa, Artist INC Express workshop and Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s recent performance of Stravinsky’s Petrushka.
January 30 - Heather Shaw at Springfield Comedy Club
January 30 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA at Drury Stone Chapel
January 30 - Supermoon Trio at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
January 30 - February 15 - Come From Away at Landers Theatre
January 31 - Willow at Moxie Cinema
February 2 - Music Monday of the Ozarks: Stan Coffman
February 3 - Intro to Filmmaking & Film Production at The Creamery