News
Arts News

Arts News January 30, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published January 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM CST
Springfield Little Theatre

We chat with the founder of Glenstone Records and one of the artists on their roster, Springfield Little Theatre’s production of Come From Away, a new Sculpture Walk Springfield installation at the Library Center, Dog Man: The Musical in Nixa, Artist INC Express workshop and Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s recent performance of Stravinsky’s Petrushka.

January 30 - Heather Shaw at Springfield Comedy Club

January 30 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA at Drury Stone Chapel

January 30 - Supermoon Trio at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

January 30 - February 15 - Come From Away at Landers Theatre 

January 31 - Willow at Moxie Cinema

February 2 - Music Monday of the Ozarks: Stan Coffman

February 3 - Intro to Filmmaking & Film Production at The Creamery

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
