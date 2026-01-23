© 2026 KSMU Radio
Arts News January 23, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
This week on Arts News, we meet Kate Francis, the new executive director of the Friends of the Springfield Art Museum, and talk with local singer-songwriter Cyndi Edwards following her second consecutive nomination for a Josie Music Award. We also look at Springfield Little Theatre’s recent success at an international competition and preview a new photography exhibition, “The Great American West,” now on view in West Plains. The program features music from Coolcumber and Eric Howell.

January 23 - Songwriters in the Rountree with Brandon Moore & friends 

January 23 - Dance With Me January Social - All Styles

January 24 - Moxie Mornings

January 23 - 25 - Steven Ho at Springfield Comedy Club 

January 25 - West African Drum Workshop

January 25 - Eric Howell at Shoe Tree Listening Room

January 25 & 26 - Audition Workshop for Seussical the Musical 

Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
