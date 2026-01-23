Arts News January 23, 2026
This week on Arts News, we meet Kate Francis, the new executive director of the Friends of the Springfield Art Museum, and talk with local singer-songwriter Cyndi Edwards following her second consecutive nomination for a Josie Music Award. We also look at Springfield Little Theatre’s recent success at an international competition and preview a new photography exhibition, “The Great American West,” now on view in West Plains. The program features music from Coolcumber and Eric Howell.
January 23 - Songwriters in the Rountree with Brandon Moore & friends
January 23 - Dance With Me January Social - All Styles
January 23 - 25 - Steven Ho at Springfield Comedy Club
January 25 - West African Drum Workshop
January 25 - Eric Howell at Shoe Tree Listening Room
January 25 & 26 - Audition Workshop for Seussical the Musical