Arts News January 9, 2026
Part two of our feature on the African Children’s Choir as its tour stops in the Ozarks, Drury University’s new a cappella group Pulse releases its first single and video, The Music Man arrives at Hammons Hall, the Tiny Desk Contest opens, poetry in the Ozarks, and we hear music from J@llen and the SPS All-District Honor Choir.
January 9 - Level Up at MoonTown Sound
January 9 - Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate
January 10 - Red Light Runner at Southbound
January 10 - Cinema Saturday: The Garfield Movie at Strafford Branch Library
January 11 - African Children's Choir at Fairview Christian Church, Carthage, MO.
January 11 - Marbin at The Regency Live