Arts News January 9, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST

Part two of our feature on the African Children’s Choir as its tour stops in the Ozarks, Drury University’s new a cappella group Pulse releases its first single and video, The Music Man arrives at Hammons Hall, the Tiny Desk Contest opens, poetry in the Ozarks, and we hear music from J@llen and the SPS All-District Honor Choir.

January 9 - Level Up at MoonTown Sound

January 9 - Barak Hill at Cellar + Plate

January 10 - Red Light Runner at Southbound

January 10 - Cinema Saturday: The Garfield Movie at Strafford Branch Library

January 11 - African Children's Choir at Fairview Christian Church, Carthage, MO.

January 11 - Marbin at The Regency Live 

January 12 - 14 - Meredith Willson's 'THE MUSIC MAN'

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams.
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories.
