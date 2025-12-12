© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News December 12, 2025

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis ParksJessica Balisle
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST
The Mystery Hour

Queen City Chorale brings regional singers together for Handel’s “Messiah,” plus Studio Live Soundcheck with Jess Balisle and Drew Beine, the demolition of a Neosho park mural, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert, and more.

Upcoming Arts Events

College of the Ozarks Fall Jazz Ensemble Concert
Dec. 12
Jones Auditorium, Point Lookout

Dade County Theatre presents “A Twisted Christmas Carol”
Dec. 12–20
Dade County ArtConnect Center

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: “The Snowman”
Dec. 13
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour
Dec. 13
Gillioz Theatre

Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra Holiday Concert
Dec. 14
Historic Star Theater, Willow Springs

Queen City Sings: Handel’s “Messiah”
Dec. 14
Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield

Gardens Aglow
Through Dec. 28
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
Mavis Parks
Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
