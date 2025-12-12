Arts News December 12, 2025
Queen City Chorale brings regional singers together for Handel’s “Messiah,” plus Studio Live Soundcheck with Jess Balisle and Drew Beine, the demolition of a Neosho park mural, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert, and more.
Upcoming Arts Events
College of the Ozarks Fall Jazz Ensemble Concert
Dec. 12
Jones Auditorium, Point Lookout
Dade County Theatre presents “A Twisted Christmas Carol”
Dec. 12–20
Dade County ArtConnect Center
Springfield Symphony Orchestra: “The Snowman”
Dec. 13
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour
Dec. 13
Gillioz Theatre
Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra Holiday Concert
Dec. 14
Historic Star Theater, Willow Springs
Queen City Sings: Handel’s “Messiah”
Dec. 14
Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield
Gardens Aglow
Through Dec. 28
Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden