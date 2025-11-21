Arts News November 21, 2025
A look inside the third annual Art of the Ozarks fair, a conversation with Ozarks Lyric Opera about “La Bohème,” and an interview with New York Times bestselling author Cullen Bunn.
November 21 - Molly Healey Album Release at The Riff
November 21 - Ozark Jubilee Live at The Fox Theatre
November 21 & 22 - Art of the Ozarks at the Springfield Expo Center
November 21 & 23 - Ozarks Lyric Opera at the Gillioz
November 22 - The Detectives Turkey Twist at The Stardust Ballroom
November 22 - The Messiah Project Presents: A Holiday Prelude