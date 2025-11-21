© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
Arts News November 21, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:15 AM CST
The Messiah Project

A look inside the third annual Art of the Ozarks fair, a conversation with Ozarks Lyric Opera about “La Bohème,” and an interview with New York Times bestselling author Cullen Bunn.

November 21 - Molly Healey Album Release at The Riff

November 21 - Ozark Jubilee Live at The Fox Theatre

November 21 & 22 - Art of the Ozarks at the Springfield Expo Center

November 21 & 23 - Ozarks Lyric Opera at the Gillioz  

November 22 - The Detectives Turkey Twist at The Stardust Ballroom

November 22 - The Messiah Project Presents: A Holiday Prelude

November 26 - Hump Day Music at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
