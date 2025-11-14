Arts News November 14, 2025
New music from Molly Healey, a hard-hat tour of the Springfield Art Museum renovations, and Americana sounds from Austin, Texas at the Shoe Tree Listening Room. Plus, Studio Live! Soundcheck with Cold Water Kills and part two of our Ozark Mountain Daredevils feature.
November 14 - One More Dollar at Moon City Pub
November 14 - Black Box Diaries: Film Screening and Conversation with Shiori Itō
November 14 - 15 & 17 - MSU Theatre & Dance: Spring Awakening
November 14 & 15 - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Generations Concert
November 14 & 15 - High Tide Theatrical: Every Brilliant Thing
November 15 - Collection Connection: The Paintings of Kara Walker (Adults only)
November 17 - The Arthur Duncan Jazz Group at The Where House Bar