© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
News
Arts News

Arts News November 14, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST
Big Love Car Wash

New music from Molly Healey, a hard-hat tour of the Springfield Art Museum renovations, and Americana sounds from Austin, Texas at the Shoe Tree Listening Room. Plus, Studio Live! Soundcheck with Cold Water Kills and part two of our Ozark Mountain Daredevils feature.

November 14 - One More Dollar at Moon City Pub

November 14 - Black Box Diaries: Film Screening and Conversation with Shiori Itō

November 14 - 15 & 17 - MSU Theatre & Dance: Spring Awakening

November 14 & 15 - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Generations Concert

November 14 & 15 - High Tide Theatrical: Every Brilliant Thing

November 15 - Collection Connection: The Paintings of Kara Walker (Adults only)

November 17 - The Arthur Duncan Jazz Group at The Where House Bar

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea