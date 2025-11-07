Arts News November 7, 2025
Wild Bob’s Musical Book Club, Ozark Mountain Daredevils bassist Supe Granda, and Springfield Symphony conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett share insights on the upcoming Curtain Call concert series. The episode also features musician Molly Healey, organist Gail Archer, and more from the Ozarks arts scene.
November 7 - First Friday Art Walk Downtown Springfield
November 7 - Sam Bush at The Gillioz
November 8 - Family Ornament Decorating at Finley River Art Gallery
November 8 - Sing, Dance, Play! Children ages 3-7 at The Summit Preparatory School
November 9 - The Pine Hill Haints at The Shoe Tree Listening Room
(Note new location - 616 W. Tampa Street.)
November 11 - The Wood Brothers at The Gillioz
November 13 - First night of the Curtain Call Concert: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra