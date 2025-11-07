© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Arts News

Arts News November 7, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
Wild Bob's Musical Book Club

Wild Bob’s Musical Book Club, Ozark Mountain Daredevils bassist Supe Granda, and Springfield Symphony conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett share insights on the upcoming Curtain Call concert series. The episode also features musician Molly Healey, organist Gail Archer, and more from the Ozarks arts scene.

November 7 - First Friday Art Walk Downtown Springfield

November 7 - Sam Bush at The Gillioz

November 8 - Family Ornament Decorating at Finley River Art Gallery

November 8 - Sing, Dance, Play! Children ages 3-7 at The Summit Preparatory School

November 9 - The Pine Hill Haints at The Shoe Tree Listening Room  
(Note new location - 616 W. Tampa Street.)

November 11 - The Wood Brothers at The Gillioz

November 13 - First night of the Curtain Call Concert: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
